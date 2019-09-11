Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Cut Holding by $301,520 as Share Value Rose; Twin Capital Management Has Trimmed Cme Group Com Stk (CME) Position by $2.30 Million; Stock Rose

Twin Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Stk (CME) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Capital Management Inc sold 14,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The hedge fund held 18,760 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 32,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $10.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.43. About 2.34M shares traded or 83.86% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 11/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 10; 20/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC – AMENDMENT; 10/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – UNTIL MIGRATION IN LATE 2018, ERIS SWAP FUTURES WILL REMAIN LISTED AT ERIS EXCHANGE AND CLEARED AT CME CLEARING; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A FIRM OFFER CAN BE MADE; 25/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 24; 04/04/2018 – CME Group and GCSA Capital Collaborate to Deliver the Prefunded Treasury Facility Collateral Program for Meeting Performance Bond Requirements; 22/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM SHORT-COVERING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES TURNAROUND -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 3,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 298,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, down from 302,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 3.18 million shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Twin Capital Management Inc, which manages about $948.03 million and $2.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Gove (VWOB) by 22,595 shares to 35,120 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares International Select D (IDV) by 10,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $621.19 million for 31.32 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra Technologies Cp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 118,130 shares to 181,020 shares, valued at $37.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

