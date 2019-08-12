Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Panagora Asset Management Decreased Its Holding by $3.17 Million; Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined While Ems Capital LP Has Raised Stake

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 39,594 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 535,914 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.17M, down from 575,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 1.43 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA

Ems Capital Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp bought 210 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 48,610 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.56 million, up from 48,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $26.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1781.41. About 2.24M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 30/05/2018 – Amazon Prime Member Discounts Expand To 121 Additional Whole Foods Markets — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Amazon’s History Of Consumer Trust Will Help It Win Despite Obstacles, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan said it was cooperating fully with regulators but declined to elaborate; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 03/05/2018 – Amazon Studies Body Sizes to Get That Perfect Clothing Fit; 03/05/2018 – Druckenmiller Defends Jeff Bezos Against Trump’s Amazon Attacks; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 31/05/2018 – Amazon cuts Australia from its US site to avoid sales import tax

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Eaton Reports Higher Overall Sales And Earnings But Vehicle Segment Declines – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp by 84,767 shares to 1.24M shares, valued at $43.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 78,884 shares in the quarter, for a total of 389,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Performance Food Group Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Co invested 0.45% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Icon Advisers Com invested in 4,500 shares. Oakworth Capital, Alabama-based fund reported 1,379 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stellar Cap Ltd Com accumulated 37,583 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Comml Bank Of The West owns 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,668 shares. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dubuque Natl Bank And Company invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Sumitomo Life holds 29,576 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Co owns 32,754 shares. Hartford Invest Mgmt, a Connecticut-based fund reported 58,745 shares. Yorktown Mngmt And Com invested in 0.39% or 15,000 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bnp Paribas Asset Sa holds 0.08% or 115,084 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 3,802 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Roku Continues to Dominate the Streaming Device Market – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: Don’t Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jw Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 19,627 shares. D E Shaw And reported 244,709 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.43% or 656 shares. Moreover, Fayerweather Charles has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Assocs Limited Co holds 2.93% or 10,225 shares in its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% or 561 shares. 2,240 were reported by Duncker Streett And. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd stated it has 500 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. 40,327 were reported by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Ab has invested 1.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc owns 0.59% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,076 shares. Moreover, Bbr Prtn Ltd Liability has 0.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,783 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 41,300 shares for 4.05% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 7,558 shares or 0.4% of the stock. 43,671 are held by Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company.