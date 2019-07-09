Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Levin Capital Strategies LP Decreased Its Holding by $172.21 Million as Valuation Rose; Monolithic Pwr Sys (MPWR) Shareholder Westover Capital Advisors Trimmed Position by $530,550 as Share Value Declined

Westover Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (MPWR) by 34.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,356 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $997,000, down from 11,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $138.29. About 134,836 shares traded. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has risen 2.38% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MPWR News: 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Rev $129.2M; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q EPS 49c; 11/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Announces Analyst Day on June 7, 2018; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 77C; 27/03/2018 – Monolithic Power Systems Releases First All-in-One Flyback Power IC with Capacitive Isolation, Targets USB PD and Standard Adap; 30/04/2018 – Monolithic Power 1Q Adj EPS 79c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Monolithic Power Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPWR); 12/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MONOLITHIC POWER 1Q REV. $129.2M, EST. $125.3M; 02/04/2018 – Monolithic Power Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 90.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,872 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.60 million, down from 2.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.07. About 1.18 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.17 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cna Finl Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 18,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,560 shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 selling transactions for $38.09 million activity. On Monday, February 11 the insider Sciammas Maurice sold $3.01M. The insider Xiao Deming sold 21,308 shares worth $2.78M. $111,026 worth of stock was sold by Blegen Theodore on Tuesday, January 22. The insider Moyer James C sold 15,000 shares worth $1.81 million. Another trade for 72,851 shares valued at $9.52M was sold by Hsing Michael.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE) by 15,710 shares to 43,296 shares, valued at $2.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,452 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (SST).

Analysts await Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPWR’s profit will be $25.41 million for 57.62 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MPWR shares while 100 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.19 million shares or 6.36% less from 42.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.