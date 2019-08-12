Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Headinvest Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose; James Investment Research Trimmed Its Stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by $2.11 Million

Headinvest Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Headinvest Llc sold 6,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 6,114 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $493,000, down from 12,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Headinvest Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $79.03. About 2.39 million shares traded or 7.47% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Arrow Electronics (ARW) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 27,438 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 127,971 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.86 million, down from 155,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electronics for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,996 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 06/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On HubSpot Inc (HUBS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arrow Electronics Recognized as a Top Provider by Microsoft for 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Fuel Gas Co (NYSE:NFG) by 11,190 shares to 11,298 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Eaton (ETN) completes acquisition of Innovative Switchgear Solutions – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton to buy TransDigm’s Souriau-Sunbank Connection unit for $920M – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

