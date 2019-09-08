Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Conning Has Decreased Its Holding as Valuation Rose; Walmart (WMT) Holder Dodge & Cox Has Trimmed Its Holding by $5.06 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 24.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 52,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 164,590 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05M, down from 216,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 4.35 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use; 10/04/2018 – Walmart and Postmates Team up to Expand Retailer’s Online Grocery Delivery Program; 23/04/2018 – WALMART HEAD OF FOOD SAFETY COMMENTS AT MIT BLOCKCHAIN EVENT; 15/03/2018 – New York Post: Walmart retaliated against whistleblower: suit; 03/05/2018 – Factor Daily: Walmart to buy 73% of Flipkart for up to $16 bn; Alphabet might put in $3 bn; 09/05/2018 – News24: Breaking: Walmart acquires 77% in Flipkart for $16 billion#WalmartFlipkart#WalmartFlipkartDeal…; 30/05/2018 – One reason Americans are spending less on food: Walmart. #CodeCon; 10/04/2018 – Walmart partners with Postmates to expand online grocery delivery; 30/04/2018 – WALMART INTL CEO: WILL KEEP LOOKING FOR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS; 04/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart, Alphabet together may buy over 70% in Flipkart

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 3,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 94,545 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, down from 98,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $637.09M for 13.51 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03B and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 29,257 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $48.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 18,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,352 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri reported 18,908 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 41,168 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 36,110 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr owns 252,955 shares for 2.27% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp owns 3.81 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 0.17% or 3.60 million shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 786,249 shares. Cypress Cap holds 4,285 shares. Cap City Trust Fl has 0.61% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 17,799 shares. Brookfield Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,000 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 244 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 186,797 shares. 475,326 were reported by Alps Advsr. Pitcairn Communication stated it has 4,354 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 22,100 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.05 billion for 26.56 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.

