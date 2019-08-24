Eaton Plc (ETN) Shareholder Capital Guardian Trust Company Has Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Netflix (NFLX) Valuation Declined, Glynn Capital Management Has Increased Position

Capital Guardian Trust Company decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 16.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company sold 6,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 33,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 39,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.59. About 4.26M shares traded or 83.31% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Glynn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc. (NFLX) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc bought 6,767 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 67,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.90M, up from 60,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $5.49 during the last trading session, reaching $291.44. About 6.33 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Netflix’s Proposed $1.5 Billion Notes Offering; 06/05/2018 – New York Post: Netflix is killing couples’ sex lives: study; 17/04/2018 – NETFLIX INC NFLX.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $372 FROM $340; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX REVERSES, DOWN 1 PCT IN EXTENDED TRADE AFTER QUARTERLY REPORT; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – NETFLIX-RELATED BILLING WILL BE HANDLED DIRECTLY BY COMCAST; 23/04/2018 – Tech fell 0.4 percent, with Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Alphabet all closing lower; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.7 percent and gains of more than 1.5 percent in Netflix and Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Fifty-one percent of American streamers subscribe to Netflix, the survey showed

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Eatonâ€™s Aerospace Deal Is a Good Move – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 1,924 shares to 331,969 shares, valued at $58.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 916,015 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Management has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Covington Cap Management holds 1,998 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Lazard Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 0.76% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 5.72M shares. Prospector Prtnrs Ltd owns 95,250 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 7,000 shares. Bb&T Corporation invested in 0.05% or 32,388 shares. 11,785 were reported by Logan Cap Management Inc. Compton Capital Mgmt Inc Ri holds 0.66% or 18,908 shares. Lincoln Natl has invested 0.17% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 20,000 shares stake. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 1,544 shares. Veritable Lp owns 18,470 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest has 7,290 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Ca holds 10,710 shares. Telos Management holds 0.14% or 1,236 shares. Fulton Bank & Trust Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,344 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0.11% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 472 shares. Columbia Asset Management stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Primecap Ca holds 0.02% or 90,250 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 0.3% or 184,322 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 3,030 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,581 shares. Suvretta Cap Lc reported 3.27% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Fairfield Bush & holds 4,160 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Llc holds 0.02% or 400 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.36% or 3.62 million shares. The Illinois-based First Trust Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.19% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mathes reported 2,605 shares.

Glynn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $659.77 million and $540.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11,300 shares to 38,700 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appfolio Inc. by 14,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,936 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc..

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Walmart, Facebook, Apple, Alphabet, Netflix and Amazon – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Your Spotify Plan Might Get More Expensive – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Disney+ to Topple Giants of Online Streaming – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “We Did The Math IWL Can Go To $76 – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Apple and Netflix – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.