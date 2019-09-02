Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose While Usca Ria Has Increased Its Holding; Walthausen & Company Has Increased Camden National (CAC) Stake by $1.10 Million

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 115.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 44,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 83,629 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.74 million, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.72. About 2.72M shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Camden National Corp (CAC) by 17.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 26,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The institutional investor held 182,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 155,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Camden National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $633.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $41.46. About 30,474 shares traded. Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has risen 0.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CAC News: 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL INTEREST INCOME $35.3 MLN VS $32.4 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Camden National 1Q EPS 82c; 24/04/2018 – CAMDEN NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.82; 23/03/2018 Camden National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Camden National Corporation’s Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Camden National, Myers Industries, Grand Canyon Education, MINDBODY, TransMontaigne Par; 21/04/2018 – DJ Camden National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CAC); 24/04/2018 – Camden National Total Assets Were $4.1 Billion at March 31; 16/05/2018 – Camden National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $462.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,790 shares to 3,028 shares, valued at $200,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 52,708 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,004 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Walthausen & Company, which manages about $1.45B and $769.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials In (NYSE:RYAM) by 556,110 shares to 29,200 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,778 shares, and cut its stake in Sm Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

