Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Value Rose While Palouse Capital Management Has Lowered by $2.21 Million Its Stake; Anderson Hoagland & Co Upped Position in General Electric (GE) by $303,525

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26M, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.37. About 55.01 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 21/03/2018 – GE Additive Donates 3D Metal Printer to the University of Cincinnati; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 22/05/2018 – GE remains well short of a healthy balance sheet, and may need to cut its quarterly dividend payout, according to JP Morgan; 13/04/2018 – GE RESTATING EARNINGS FOR NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 24/04/2018 – Lowe’s and GE Lighting Expand Partnership to Differentiate Light Bulb Offering; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – QTRLY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $28,660 MLN, UP 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 CONTINUING OPERATIONS EPS (GAAP) OF $0.04; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Industrial Orders $27.4B, Up 10%; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Loss/Shr 14c

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin had bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $88,300 were bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is General Electric Stock Worth the Risk? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Where There’s Smoke, There’s Fire – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why General Electric Stock Is Ruled By Fear Yet Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric And Financial Engineering: One More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,016 shares to 9,973 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 5,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,652 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Estabrook Mgmt stated it has 96,169 shares. Taconic Capital Advsrs LP holds 848,400 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. The New York-based Pinebridge Investments LP has invested 0.16% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dumont And Blake Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.18% or 40,300 shares. Shelter Mutual Insurance has invested 0.8% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Investment Counsel holds 0.28% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 75,051 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Liability Company has 1.37% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 609,430 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 395,567 shares. Smith Moore & Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 22,750 shares. Chemical Bancorp has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,320 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested 0.13% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 4,120 shares to 39,189 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 51,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).