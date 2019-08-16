Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Nwq Investment Management Company Trimmed Its Position by $670,640; Gemmer Asset Management Position in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Raised as Stock Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 8,383 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 124,549 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03 million, down from 132,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $75.91. About 2.44 million shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 20/03/2018 – IBM REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 04/05/2018 – BREAKING: Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 21/04/2018 – DJ International Business Machines Cor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBM); 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77 billion and $4.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Livanova Plc by 143,924 shares to 477,614 shares, valued at $46.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.21M shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Japan-based National Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hamlin Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 2.16% or 603,272 shares. Michigan-based Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Shine Investment Advisory, Colorado-based fund reported 431 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 2,511 shares. Haverford Trust Communications invested in 0.67% or 448,734 shares. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 1,277 shares. Roosevelt Invest Gru, a New York-based fund reported 2,606 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 0.12% or 884,872 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co reported 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.14% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Seabridge Investment Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). B Riley Wealth Mgmt reported 5,266 shares. 130,914 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Cambridge reported 2,829 shares.

