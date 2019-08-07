Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Kepos Capital LP Boosted Its Position; El Paso Elec Co (EE) Shareholder Millennium Management Cut Its Stake

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in El Paso Elec Co (EE) by 46.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 223,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.21% . The hedge fund held 253,978 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.94 million, down from 477,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in El Paso Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $66.42. About 252,665 shares traded. El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) has risen 7.65% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Marcus® Hotels & Resorts Assumes Management of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel El Paso Downtown and Courtyard by Marriott El; 20/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Discovers Cocaine Shipment at El Paso port; 08/03/2018 Rep. Will Hurd: BREAKING: El Paso Electric to Provide Credits to Texas Consumers Due to Tax Reform; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Und/Aaa Enh To El Paso Isd, Tx’s Goult; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms El Paso Electric At Baa1; Outlook Revised To Negative; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – El Paso Electric Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 605.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 47,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 54,887 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 7,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.89. About 2.36M shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton inches up after affirming guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “TransDigm Gives Shareholders a Special Treat – Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

