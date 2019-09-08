Eaton Plc (ETN) Share Price Rose While Apriem Advisors Increased by $327,600 Its Position; Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Shareholder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Stake by $440,324

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 12.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 7,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 49,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10M, down from 56,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 612,661 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 4,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 102,596 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27M, up from 98,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Longbow Turns Hungry For Texas Roadhouse’s Stock – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “In a Hyper-Competitive Restaurant Industry, Texas Roadhouse Is Winning – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2018. More interesting news about Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Roadhouse’s (NASDAQ:TXRH) 147% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 17.50% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TXRH’s profit will be $32.70M for 28.12 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Texas Roadhouse, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.40% negative EPS growth.

