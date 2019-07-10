Eaton Plc (ETN) Position Raised by Alpha Cubed Investments Llc; Orleans Capital Management Has Cut Holding in 3M (MMM) by $416,691

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 9,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 215,532 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.36M, up from 206,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $79.42. About 481,272 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 999,712 shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 22/03/2018 – Global Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018: Industry Analysis & Outlook 2022 Featuring 3M, Henkel, Arkema and H.B. Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – 3M FORMS SUSTAINABILITY-PRODUCT STEWARDSHIP ORGANIZATION; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 17/05/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.10% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21,550 shares to 40,365 shares, valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 EPS, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.17 billion for 20.43 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00 million and $825.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,665 shares to 317,120 shares, valued at $17.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 398,973 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.