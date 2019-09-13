Eaton Plc (ETN) Position Maintained by Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc; Citigroup New (C) Holder Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Trimmed Stake by $826,000

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc (ETN) by 2114.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc bought 202,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 212,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.66 million, up from 9,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 781,807 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 11,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 43,185 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.02M, down from 54,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.49. About 6.60M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – H.K. SFC FINES CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS ASIA HK$57M FOR SPONSOR; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 07/05/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN SEPT.: CITI SURVEY; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 14/05/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 12% in 2018, Citi Leads; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 20/03/2018 – GHANA IS SAID TO APPOINT CITI, THREE OTHERS TO MARKET EUROBOND; 18/05/2018 – Citi Back in Growth Mode in Brazil as It Leaves Retail Behind

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 18.10M shares. 139,005 were accumulated by Foundry Partners Ltd. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.49% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 628,135 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt Inc has invested 0.5% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 398,561 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Logan Management Inc has 11,785 shares. Clark Management Gru owns 888,778 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.1% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Baxter Bros invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Community Bank & Trust Na has 773 shares. Highland Capital Management Lc holds 52,835 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.39% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Creative Planning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Seabridge Investment Advsr Llc has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Indiana & Inv Management Communication holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,471 shares.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 4,812 shares to 653,513 shares, valued at $81.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,300 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.90 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L & S Advisors has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 114,284 were reported by Patten & Patten Tn. White Pine Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 95,666 are owned by Cambridge Invest Advsr. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 123,001 shares. Sanders Limited Com invested in 10.35 million shares. 180,482 were accumulated by Braun Stacey Assoc. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 2.32% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 8.69M shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Com holds 12,194 shares. Freestone Capital Holding Ltd reported 0.07% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 15,391 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Martin And Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 31,325 shares. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.03% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).