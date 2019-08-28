Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Value Rose While Van Eck Associates Has Cut Its Stake; As United Rentals (URI) Shares Declined, Montgomery Investment Management Has Lifted Its Position by $2.03 Million

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 100,360 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, down from 106,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $77.81. About 1.04M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 17,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 36,035 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12M, up from 18,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $106.33. About 957,295 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Adjusted EBITDA View of $3.60B-$3.75B; 19/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: URI’s Hurley top target for UConn, Pitt; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: URI’s Coach Hurley close to signing deal with UCONN; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OF $7.3 BILLION TO $7.6 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: URI Students, Public Join NEFSC Researchers To Study Whales Off the MA/RI Coast

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America De stated it has 1.32M shares. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 199 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 15,105 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 10,857 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office Lc has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Hightower Advsrs Limited has 64,054 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company holds 0.01% or 615,222 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Meeder Asset Mgmt has 5,833 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 200 shares. Services has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 117 shares. Brown Advisory owns 492,797 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr Inc accumulated 0.03% or 71,703 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Montgomery Investment Management Inc, which manages about $220.92 million and $224.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 24,829 shares to 133,946 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nordea Inv Management, Sweden-based fund reported 141,196 shares. Reliance Tru Of Delaware reported 5,380 shares stake. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company invested in 29,576 shares. Patten reported 11,334 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co reported 7,185 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca holds 0.01% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 24,705 shares. Linscomb & Williams holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,658 shares. 33,026 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Matrix Asset Incorporated invested 4.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Manchester Capital Management Ltd has 4,660 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Foundry Prns Limited Liability holds 221,135 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53B and $20.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 280,329 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $99.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 118,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Pacific Ex Japan Etf (EPP).