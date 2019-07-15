Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose While Optimum Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $376,720; Stephens Investment Management Group Boosted Its Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Stake by $2.86 Million; Share Value Rose

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 32.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 4,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $785,000, down from 14,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 1.97 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 35,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 447,370 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.17 million, up from 411,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.3. About 214,249 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has declined 3.28% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SLAB News: 08/03/2018 – Silicon Labs’ 2017 Annual Report to Shareholders and 2018 Proxy Statement Available Online; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABORATORIES INC – QTRLY REV $205.4 MLN VS $179 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories: Completes Sigma Designs’ Z-Wave Business for $240M in All-Cash Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Laboratories 1Q Rev $205.4M; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Labs Access Event Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 2; 06/03/2018 Silicon Labs at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 24/04/2018 – EPC Introduces 350 V eGaN® Power Transistor − 20 Times Smaller Than Comparable Silicon; 25/04/2018 – SILICON LABS 1Q REV. $205M, EST. $199.4M; 08/05/2018 – Wirepas and Silicon Labs Team to Deliver Multiprotocol Mesh Networking Solutions for the IoT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.04% stake. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Van Berkom And Assocs holds 1.91% or 746,067 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Prudential has invested 0% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 155,307 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 10,016 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Service stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 26,775 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invs Com Ltd. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 21 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 279,705 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 243 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.25% or 578,916 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Match Group Inc by 68,490 shares to 293,673 shares, valued at $16.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 121,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 563,409 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

Optimum Investment Advisors, which manages about $313.81M and $304.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,635 shares to 6,350 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 10,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).