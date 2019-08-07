Eaton Plc (ETN) Market Valuation Rose While Janney Montgomery Scott Increased by $759,280 Its Holding; As Moodys (MCO) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Windacre Partnership Cut Its Holding

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04M, down from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $204. About 198,338 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Tabernacle Township, Nj’s Series 2018 Go Bonds; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Revises Augsburg University’s (MN) Outlook To Stable And Affirms Baa3; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cartersville, Ga; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Dryden 64 Clo, Ltd; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B1 To Cifi’s Proposed Usd Senior Unsecured Notes; 23/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Comments On Potential Economic Fallout From U.S. Tariffs On Chinese Goods; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Withdraws All Ratings Of Rbs Holdings N.V; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns (P)A3 Debt Rating To Libra (Longhurst Group) Treasury No 2 Plc’s Senior Secured Issuance; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc bought 9,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 283,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80 million, up from 273,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $77.36. About 977,970 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.13% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 1.21 million shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Incorporated owns 0.28% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,460 shares. Griffin Asset owns 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,330 shares. Bluecrest Cap Management reported 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh accumulated 39,788 shares. Capital Ca holds 17,517 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Apriem Advsr invested 2.19% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 18,417 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler Limited holds 0.23% or 30,740 shares. The California-based Cetera Advisor Networks Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company invested in 273,571 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Inc has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 444,340 are held by Davis Selected Advisers. Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 9,087 shares. Fayez Sarofim And has 3,294 shares.

Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, which manages about $15.70B and $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishs 13Yr Trs Etf (SHY) by 85,924 shares to 46,397 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vngrd Growth Etf (VUG) by 10,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishs Russ Mdcp Grw Etf (IWP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Of Nevada owns 3,673 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel accumulated 3,379 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd, a Korea-based fund reported 9,958 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.01% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 7,420 shares stake. 47,858 were reported by Stanley Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Trustmark Financial Bank Department reported 1,090 shares. Nordea Invest owns 123,367 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). The Illinois-based Lodestar Counsel Ltd Company Il has invested 0.05% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Captrust Advisors reported 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Long Road Counsel Limited Liability reported 3,700 shares. Carderock Capital holds 0.86% or 11,693 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 105,970 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.08% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

