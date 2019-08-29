Eaton Plc (ETN) Holding Has Upped by Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc; Holder United Capital Financial Advisers Upped Republic Services (RSG) Stake

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 138,445 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 132,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $79.18. About 228,836 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc bought 15,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 219,369 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.63M, up from 204,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.88. About 127,998 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc, which manages about $9.56 billion and $14.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,809 shares to 182,424 shares, valued at $69.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 628,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,411 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold RSG shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp holds 290,325 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur stated it has 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested 0.04% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Cibc Markets Inc invested in 22,433 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rech And Management invested in 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 6,850 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt accumulated 909,382 shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Liability Com (Wy) invested in 1,235 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 114,369 shares. 4,730 are owned by Archford Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. 7,510 were accumulated by Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt. Perkins Coie Trust, a Washington-based fund reported 505 shares. Acadian Asset has 0.11% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Twin Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.47% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Tarbox Family Office invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Exane Derivatives invested in 61,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.36% or 38,042 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4.54 million shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Company has invested 0.46% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Canandaigua Bancorporation accumulated 21,496 shares. Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 162,379 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 30.16M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.16% or 527,363 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & stated it has 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Korea Investment Corporation invested in 0.1% or 274,800 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 35,956 are held by Brown Advisory. Utd Advisers Ltd Llc has 223,782 shares.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87 million and $935.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,128 shares to 50,210 shares, valued at $12.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,475 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).