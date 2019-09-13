Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Trillium Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $465,713; Ghost Tree Capital Raised Stake in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) as Market Valuation Declined

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.8. About 246,910 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HISTOINDEX, CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS IN NASH DRUG DEVELOPMENT PACT; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Management Buys 2.1% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 19/04/2018 – DJ CymaBay Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBAY); 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 5,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 172,907 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.40M, down from 178,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $87.42. About 1.64 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 275,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $3.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6,707 shares to 99,763 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicell Inc (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 4,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 14.19 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

