Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Pennsylvania Trust Co Cut Its Position; As Wex (WEX) Share Value Rose, Tygh Capital Management Raised Position by $1.30 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 92.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co sold 44,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 3,378 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $378,000, down from 48,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 1.15M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Tygh Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wex Inc (WEX) by 14.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tygh Capital Management Inc bought 6,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 55,518 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, up from 48,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $199.33. About 145,701 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 10/04/2018 – WEX & MIKE ALBERT FLEET SOLUTIONS EXTEND PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q Net $48.6M; 03/05/2018 – WEX 1Q EPS $1.12; 26/04/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $165; 04/05/2018 – Infinisource Benefit Services wins CDH Platform Partner of the Year Award from WEX Health, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Winland Electronics Sees FY Rev $1.44B-$1.48B; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales; 21/04/2018 – DJ WEX Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WEX); 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 105,449 shares to 113,029 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 119,308 shares. Guardian Cap LP has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cypress Asset Tx holds 0.76% or 27,615 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 19,208 shares. Tci Wealth owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hartford Financial Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Godsey & Gibb Associate stated it has 172,782 shares. Foster And Motley accumulated 27,478 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Putnam Fl Investment Management Company stated it has 10,574 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sfe Investment Counsel reported 0.61% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Boston Llc has 0.08% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 20,311 shares. Jackson Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.68% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.45% stake. Cap City Com Fl reported 17,799 shares stake.

