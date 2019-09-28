Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Palouse Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Rafferty Asset Management Decreased Cme Group (CME) Holding by $1.99 Million

Palouse Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc sold 26,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 51,136 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 77,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.42 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 10,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 61,284 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.90M, down from 71,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $213.89. About 902,081 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 02/04/2018 – CME expects no asset sales after Nex purchase; 02/05/2018 – CME: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8 (DD) – CME GROUP INC; 26/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE BACK MONTHS 0#FC: DROP OVER 1 PERCENT WITH PRESSURE FROM LOWER CASH PRICES, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP CFO SAYS LONDON WILL BE EUROPEAN HEADQUARTER OF COMBINED CO- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 09/04/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs jump on short-covering after recent lows; 16/03/2018 – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON DUE DILIGENCE; 20/03/2018 – Disrupting Business: Blockchain Technology Offers Solutions Across the Board; 04/05/2018 – FED FUNDS FUTURES IMPLY TRADERS SEE 69 PCT CHANCE FED RAISING RATES TO AT LEAST 2.00-2.50 PCT IN SEPTEMBER – CME GROUP’S FEDWATCH

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $277.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26,141 shares to 122,209 shares, valued at $6.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 166,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.48 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 11,477 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 5.39M shares. 4,400 were accumulated by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Cambridge Tru invested in 3,329 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.02% stake. Smith Salley Assoc holds 34,239 shares. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management has invested 0.18% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 359,483 are owned by Td Asset Management. Conning invested in 93,867 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Factory Mutual Ins reported 0.8% stake. 271,553 are held by Matrix Asset Advsrs Ny. Edgestream Prtn LP has 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 3,735 shares. Epoch Invest Partners Inc has 0.85% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2.27M shares. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Incorporated Ca holds 0.01% or 530 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,161 were reported by Commercial Bank Of Hawaii. Williams Jones & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,601 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.89% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) or 144,073 shares. Glenmede Comm Na accumulated 0% or 5,810 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 0.25% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tributary Cap Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 3,300 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 390,082 shares. Yhb Advsr stated it has 29,818 shares. Huntington Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sit Invest, a Minnesota-based fund reported 33,910 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha accumulated 0.47% or 37,267 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial has invested 0.17% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Savant Cap Ltd Company has 1.64% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 59,845 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) invested in 0.23% or 4,186 shares. Caxton Associate Lp has 20,000 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio.