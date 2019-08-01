Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Mackenzie Financial Has Cut Position as Share Value Rose; Murphy Capital Management Has Lifted Its Salesforce Com Com (CRM) Holding by $1.23 Million

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc Com (CRM) by 60.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 20,754 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29 million, up from 12,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $157.47. About 3.72 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce Plans More Than $2 Billion Investment in France; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 28/03/2018 – Press release : Orange Belgium and Orange Polska partner with Salesforce and Vlocity to strengthen their Digital Transformation; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com to Use Proceeds to Partially Fund Cash Portion of MuleSoft Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 65.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 325,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 169,615 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66M, down from 495,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $82.64. About 904,739 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Alibaba Widens Its Moat by Partnering with Salesforce – Motley Fool” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to Salesforce.org Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alley Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Cadinha Communication Limited Liability accumulated 0.5% or 16,135 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 11,680 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Alyeska Investment Lp stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Winch Advisory Services Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.98% or 22,643 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 669,203 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.26% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma owns 2,046 shares. The Switzerland-based Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Ithaka Grp Inc Lc holds 265,997 shares or 6.71% of its portfolio. Somerset Grp Limited Liability invested in 0.18% or 1,359 shares. Nuwave Lc reported 0.06% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mathes Inc holds 1.69% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,961 shares. Columbus Circle reported 0.66% stake. Sequoia Financial Limited Co holds 0.52% or 39,992 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $11.85 million activity. Harris Parker had sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $815,800 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 13. 15,000 shares were sold by Benioff Marc, worth $2.36 million. Weaver Amy E sold $811,530 worth of stock. 14,897 shares were sold by Allanson Joe, worth $2.31 million on Friday, February 1. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of stock.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,094 shares to 35,160 shares, valued at $13.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,277 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Utilities Select (XLU).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Preview Of Eaton’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable August 16, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (ETN) Tops Q2 EPS by 2c; Narrows FY EPS Outlook – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Savant Cap Llc has invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Voya Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 272,079 shares. Wilen Invest Mgmt Corp invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Essex Invest Mngmt Company Lc owns 0% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 219 shares. 189,257 are owned by Dana Advsr Incorporated. Winslow Evans & Crocker invested in 0.07% or 2,880 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 19,301 shares. L S stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt reported 0.16% stake. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dynamic Advisor Solutions, Arizona-based fund reported 9,311 shares. 32,754 are held by Cwm Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.06% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Appleton Gru Ltd Company has invested 0.2% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Leavell Management reported 3,715 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 804,494 shares to 813,963 shares, valued at $32.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 169,161 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).