Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Lincoln National Upped Its Position; Cambridge Trust Company Holding in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) Has Increased as Share Price Rose

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 12.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 5,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, up from 46,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $79.71. About 1.87 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT

Cambridge Trust Company increased its stake in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr (NVS) by 3.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company bought 4,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 122,328 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, up from 118,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in Novartis Ag Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $91.96. About 999,481 shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 09/04/2018 – Novartis To Acquire AxeXis For $8.7 Billion In Cash — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Novartis’ Xolair(R) recommended in new global chronic urticaria guideline; 17/04/2018 – Global leaders seek to reignite fight against deadly malaria; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer quits after payments to Trump aide; 08/05/2018 – Japan’s Takeda clinches $62 bln Shire deal as pharma M&A rolls on; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 10/05/2018 – Novartis CEO Calls Hiring of Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘Mistake’; 12/03/2018 – #2 — more changes at the top Operations head Wyss exits Novartis, giving way to new structure and a string of promotions $NVS; 09/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS DEAL TO TRANSFORM CARE IN SMA AND EXPAND POSITION AS A GENE THERAPY AND NEUROSCIENCE LEADER

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 67,503 shares to 8,646 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,803 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

