Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Value Declined While Johnson Financial Group Boosted Holding by $452,985

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 15,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 52,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 68,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $78.49. About 3.53 million shares traded or 50.14% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $94.83. About 2.76 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc; 16/03/2018 – Electronic Arts on Friday announces big pro-consumer changes to the design and business model of “Star Wars Battlefront II.”; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Acquisition Closed in May 2018; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 340,613 shares to 307,773 shares, valued at $19.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 9,030 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,118 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Video Game Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Need for Speed Heat Arrives on November 8th, Burning All Limits – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Activision Blizzard: Top Pick In The Space – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, EA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 181,000 shares to 531,000 shares, valued at $18.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 86,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $623.97 million for 12.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

