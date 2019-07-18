Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Gideon Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Rose; Dover Corp. (DOV) Shareholder Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Trimmed Its Stake by $2.32 Million

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp. (DOV) by 13.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc sold 24,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,188 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 182,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $95.46. About 1.33 million shares traded or 38.41% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – DOVER BOARD OKS SPIN-OFF OF APERGY; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 20/03/2018 – Dover Corp Names Richard J. Tobin CEO, Presiden; 26/03/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy Separation On Track for Completion in Early May; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 12,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,725 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, down from 24,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 1.68M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long oil funds top ETF gainers this week – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Forget GE — This Restructuring Industrial Giant Is a Better Buy – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Investors Should Know About Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s May Update: Women And The Challenge Of Retirement – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $279.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 37,261 shares to 44,908 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 24,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.11M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caprock Group Inc Incorporated Inc reported 0.15% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Hamlin Ltd Liability Co accumulated 603,272 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 443,647 shares. Victory holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 596,613 shares. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Department owns 25,210 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny holds 250 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.25% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Chem Financial Bank has invested 0.11% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Nelson Roberts Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 68,262 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc reported 2,751 shares. Advsrs Management Limited Liability Co owns 13,031 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Whittier Tru Com reported 185,285 shares. Roosevelt Gp invested in 2,606 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 0.55% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Zebra Cap Management Limited Liability invested in 0.26% or 6,063 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aureus Asset Mngmt Llc has 3,590 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Menta Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 3,400 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability reported 10,145 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,315 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested 2.3% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Rampart Invest Mngmt Llc reported 6,882 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.01% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 6,050 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 17.09 million shares stake. Qci Asset Management invested in 250 shares. 6,761 are owned by Thrivent For Lutherans. Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 34,458 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Lpl Financial Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,590 shares.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Blackmer® Extends GNX Series Pumps Due to High Customer Demand – PRNewswire” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dover: A Dividend King For Increasing Dividend Income With Long-Term Dividend Security And A 2% Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hydro Systems Introduces Real-Time Data Solution for Laundries – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dow-Key Microwave Awarded Top Honor for L3 Technologies’ Supplier Excellence Award Program – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. Shares for $1.14 million were sold by Spurgeon William. Cabrera Ivonne M had sold 7,272 shares worth $641,609 on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold 12,363 shares worth $1.08 million.