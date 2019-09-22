Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Blue Chip Partners Has Boosted Its Holding; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Cut as Shares Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 83,468 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 224,977 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.72 million, down from 308,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 658,894 shares traded or 11.69% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nexstar Media Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NXST); 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Blue Chip Partners Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc bought 6,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 86,910 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24 million, up from 80,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04M shares traded or 27.58% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 18,186 are owned by Jane Street Group Incorporated Limited Liability. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 239,787 were reported by Private Gp. King Luther Mgmt accumulated 40,050 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Convergence Investment Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 1,874 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 249,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc owns 5,856 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership reported 24,614 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Manhattan stated it has 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association owns 8,065 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 22,229 shares.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 97,637 shares to 319,133 shares, valued at $39.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 171,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 931,265 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corp New.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43M and $446.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,783 shares to 830 shares, valued at $177,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger owns 14,501 shares. Old Point Tru And Financial Service N A stated it has 0.48% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Scotia has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Pinnacle Prtn Inc has invested 0.36% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Allied Advisory Services Incorporated stated it has 19,267 shares. Blb&B Advsr stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.12% or 3.81 million shares. 3,354 are held by King Wealth. 3,294 are owned by Fayez Sarofim And Communication. Stifel Corporation accumulated 792,972 shares. Foundry Prns Limited holds 0.46% or 139,005 shares. National Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 6,967 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus invested in 64,820 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Advisor Prtn Lc has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,592 shares.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.