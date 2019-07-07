Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; As Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Share Value Declined, Bb Biotech Ag Has Lowered Stake by $12.89 Million

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $178.34. About 746,230 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Vertex Aerospace Services ‘B’, Pos Outlook; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX 1Q SYMDEKO REV. $34M, EST. $32.5M; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Appoints Kimberly A. White as Senior Vice President and Chief Communications Officer; 30/05/2018 – FDA slaps a clinical hold on sickle cell IND filed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics $VRTX $CRSP -20%; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 03/04/2018 – Vertex Tech Promises Joy of Fast Flight – Metres Above Sea; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 43.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $415,000, down from 9,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.81. About 1.27M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP SEES 2Q OPER EPS $1.25 TO $1.35, EST. $1.30; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.52 EPS, up 9.35% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.39 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.12M for 13.46 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.63% EPS growth.

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 59.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 sales for $50.32 million activity. ALTSHULER DAVID had sold 32,956 shares worth $5.94M on Monday, February 11. 12,722 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $2.38M were sold by Sachdev Amit. LEIDEN JEFFREY M sold $20.08 million worth of stock or 111,431 shares. 18,309 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares with value of $3.41M were sold by Arbuckle Stuart A. Silva Paul M also sold $794,273 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4.

