Eaton Plc (ETN) Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Upped Its Holding by $4.65 Million; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Lifted Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 64.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 35,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,314 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.00 million, up from 55,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 52.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 56,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 163,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.59 million, up from 107,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $87.47. About 3.10 million shares traded or 26.70% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 2.16M shares to 5.75M shares, valued at $7.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 98,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,345 shares, and cut its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Frontier Inv Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 6,140 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc has 1.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 71,884 shares. Principal Finance Group Incorporated Inc owns 0.05% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 649,521 shares. Apriem holds 2.73% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 104,581 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc Inc Inc has 0.03% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corp accumulated 0.12% or 425,578 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 117,523 shares in its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsrs New York accumulated 271,553 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs has 258,318 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio. Torray Limited Co accumulated 171,931 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Atlantic Union State Bank Corp owns 38,396 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 61,954 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. 13,333 are owned by Endurance Wealth Mgmt. Farmers And Merchants Invs accumulated 248 shares or 0% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Mgmt owns 289,960 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. Cumberland Advsrs, Florida-based fund reported 5,550 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc holds 0.07% or 4,329 shares in its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 76,270 shares. Quadrant Limited reported 7,576 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Lc reported 347,668 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Llc has invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Inv Limited Com holds 0.14% or 8,411 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd reported 0.41% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Amarillo Bancorporation invested in 5,151 shares. Invesco invested in 66.11M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 8,811 shares. 168,167 were reported by Amica Mutual Ins. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 7.39M shares.

