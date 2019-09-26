Eaton plc (ETN) Analysts See $1.54 EPS; Hurco Companies (HURC) Shorts Decreased By 0.99%

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) had a decrease of 0.99% in short interest. HURC’s SI was 39,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.99% from 40,300 shares previously. With 18,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC)’s short sellers to cover HURC’s short positions. The SI to Hurco Companies Inc’s float is 0.62%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 996 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend

Analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. ETN’s profit would be $646.80 million giving it 13.41 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Eaton Corporation plc’s analysts see 0.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $82.61. About 454,255 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – Eaton to Participate in the Electrical Products Group Conference May 21, 2018; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.70 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 4.10% above currents $82.61 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9000 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 3.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.36 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 9.29 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools.

