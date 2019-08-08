Eaton (ETN) Stake Has Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc; Profund Advisors Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,883 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44 million, up from 14,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/05/2018 – DUBAI AEROSPACE ENTERPRISE (DAE) IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING OVER AN ORDER FOR 400 JETS – DAE CEO; 24/04/2018 – Boeing’s Aurora: Reaches Agreement With Darpa to Transition X-Plane Program Technology to Commercial Applications; 03/05/2018 – ALERIS – ENTERED MULTI-YR CONTRACT WITH BOEING TO SUPPLY ALUMINUM PLATE, SHEET FOR PRODUCTION OF VARIOUS AIRPLANE MODELS; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 02/05/2018 – SPR IS RUNNING ABOUT 5 BOEING 737 FRAMES BEHIND SCHEDULE; 15/03/2018 – IAG – TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES UNDERLYING COLLATERAL POOL OF ONE BOEING 787-8 AIRCRAFT, ONE NEW BOEING 787-8 AND SEVEN NEW AIRBUS A320 NEO AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – Boeing: Order Was Previously Listed as Unidentified on Boeing’s Orders & Deliveries Website

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Eaton Corp (ETN) by 32.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 8,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 35,264 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, up from 26,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $78.09. About 2.78M shares traded or 25.01% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor)

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.92 million activity. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwh Capital Mngmt, a Washington-based fund reported 630 shares. Whittier has 1.58% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bokf Na reported 0.56% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1,981 shares. Colony Ltd Liability Corporation reported 73,622 shares or 1.18% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D holds 4.07% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 103,888 shares. Zwj Counsel Incorporated accumulated 705 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 18,004 shares. Moreover, Gladius Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,486 shares. 4,281 are owned by Brave Asset. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Llc stated it has 774 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 2,087 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsr Limited holds 0.07% or 1,104 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 43,995 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 12,457 shares to 56,193 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 10,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,796 shares, and cut its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Associate Inc reported 0.07% stake. Stellar Cap Management Lc accumulated 37,583 shares or 1.98% of the stock. Linscomb Williams holds 0.02% or 2,658 shares in its portfolio. Torray Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.46% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 171,895 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 6,893 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Co holds 27,246 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fruth Inv Mngmt has 19,621 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt Incorporated holds 59,063 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Howe & Rusling reported 71,426 shares. Da Davidson stated it has 33,750 shares. Vanguard Inc reported 32.87 million shares. Suntrust Banks reported 204,236 shares stake. 5.59M were accumulated by Geode Cap Lc. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.95% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 47,705 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).