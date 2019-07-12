Eaton (ETN) Holder Exane Derivatives Raised Stake by $4.73 Billion as Shares Rose; Group One Trading LP Has Boosted Its Holding in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by $3.46 Million as Market Value Declined

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Eaton Corporation (ETN) by 2170.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 58,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 61,466 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 billion, up from 2,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Eaton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 595,549 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY

Group One Trading Lp increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 41.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp bought 314,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 757,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.28. About 1.15 million shares traded. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 29.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 09/05/2018 – UBS Hires Credit Suisse Dealmaker Illy for Swiss Investment Bank; 13/04/2018 – Credit Suisse’s Fingeroot Is Said to Join New Street Research; 15/03/2018 – PING AN INSURANCE GROUP CO OF CHINA LTD 601318.SS : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO RMB90.00 FROM RMB89.00; MAINTAINS OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – OMV AG OMVV.Vl : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 55 EUROS FROM 46 EUROS; 14/03/2018 – LAWSUIT AGAINST CREDIT SUISSE, CEO TIDJANE THIAM AND CFO DAVID MATHERS IS FILED IN U.S. DISTRICT COURT IN MANHATTAN — COURT FILING; 13/03/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $21 TARGET PRICE; 19/03/2018 – Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN Below 50-D-MA; 30/05/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SEES BRAZIL STRIKE REDUCING ’18 GROWTH BY 0.5PPT; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Tidjane Thiam, Group CEO, Credit Suisse

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.04% or 3,915 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Corp holds 72,621 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Stevens Cap Management LP has 1% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Philadelphia Trust invested in 0.05% or 6,845 shares. Goelzer Investment Mgmt invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Da Davidson & has invested 0.04% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). James Inc has 0.43% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 81,051 shares. Trust invested in 1.01% or 10,590 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Company holds 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) or 4,577 shares. Ima Wealth invested in 165 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.62 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 25,608 are held by Perkins Coie Tru Co. Crawford Investment Counsel has 123,095 shares. Argi Investment Limited Liability Co holds 3,436 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm Inc holds 1.54% or 157,995 shares in its portfolio.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat.Res. (NYSE:PXD) by 1,848 shares to 2 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry by 20,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,632 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Petrol. (NYSE:OXY).

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (Call) by 49,100 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $101,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sunrun Inc (Call) by 79,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,300 shares, and cut its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Call).