Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s Financial Results Comparing With TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

We are comparing Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.48 N/A 5.03 16.33 TPI Composites Inc. 26 0.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Eaton Corporation plc and TPI Composites Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eaton Corporation plc and TPI Composites Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% TPI Composites Inc. 0.00% -6.9% -2.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor TPI Composites Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Eaton Corporation plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TPI Composites Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and TPI Composites Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80 TPI Composites Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Eaton Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $91.4, while its potential upside is 19.34%. Meanwhile, TPI Composites Inc.’s consensus price target is $25, while its potential upside is 44.68%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that TPI Composites Inc. seems more appealing than Eaton Corporation plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Corporation plc and TPI Composites Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, TPI Composites Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% TPI Composites Inc. -3.47% 1.71% -16.71% -13.67% -14.91% 4.03%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc has stronger performance than TPI Composites Inc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats TPI Composites Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.