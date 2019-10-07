Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Milacron Holdings Corp. (NYSE:MCRN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 82 1.86 418.60M 5.03 16.33 Milacron Holdings Corp. 16 3.88 65.69M 0.68 24.66

In table 1 we can see Eaton Corporation plc and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Milacron Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Corporation plc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Corporation plc is currently more affordable than Milacron Holdings Corp., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Corporation plc and Milacron Holdings Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 511,548,331.91% 13.2% 6.9% Milacron Holdings Corp. 403,749,231.71% 6.5% 2%

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Milacron Holdings Corp.’s beta is 1.8 which is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Milacron Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Milacron Holdings Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

Eaton Corporation plc and Milacron Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 0 2.00 Milacron Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Corporation plc’s consensus price target is $86, while its potential upside is 8.42%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares and 0% of Milacron Holdings Corp. shares. About 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Milacron Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Milacron Holdings Corp. -1.81% 16.78% 17.93% 22.56% -17.65% 41.63%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc has weaker performance than Milacron Holdings Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 14 factors Eaton Corporation plc beats Milacron Holdings Corp.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids). The APPT segment designs, manufactures, and sells injection molding, blow molding, and extrusion equipment; and auxiliary systems and related parts and service. This segment serves companies who serve in the consumer goods, packaging, electronics, medical, automotive, and construction end markets. The MDCS segment designs, manufactures, and sells hot runner systems, process control systems, mold bases and components, and aftermarket parts and related technologies and services for injection molding, as well as maintenance, repair, and operating supplies for plastic processing operations. This segment serves customers in the plastic processing value chain and manufacturing spectrum, including OEMs, molders, and mold makers in the consumer goods, electronics, automotive packaging, medical, building supplies, and packaging end markets. The Fluids segment manufactures and markets coolants, lubricants, process cleaners, and corrosion inhibitors that are used in metalworking applications, such as cutting, grinding, stamping, forming, and high speed machining. This segmentÂ’s products are used in various markets, such as fe, industrial components and machinery, bearings, munitions, packaging, job shops, and glass and mirror production. The company was formerly known as Milacron LLC and changed its name to Milacron Holdings Corp. in May 2012. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.