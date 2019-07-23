Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 79 1.55 N/A 5.03 15.80 Generac Holdings Inc. 57 2.13 N/A 4.01 14.11

In table 1 we can see Eaton Corporation plc and Generac Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Generac Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Corporation plc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Eaton Corporation plc is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Corporation plc and Generac Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Generac Holdings Inc. 0.00% 34.6% 10.6%

Volatility and Risk

Eaton Corporation plc has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Generac Holdings Inc.’s 1.14 beta is the reason why it is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Generac Holdings Inc. has 2.1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Generac Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Generac Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Generac Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$91.75 is Eaton Corporation plc’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.32%. Meanwhile, Generac Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $78, while its potential upside is 9.11%. Based on the data given earlier, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Generac Holdings Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Corporation plc and Generac Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82.5% and 97.6% respectively. About 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.6% of Generac Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85% Generac Holdings Inc. -2.41% 4.19% 10.71% 3.91% 16.45% 13.96%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc was more bullish than Generac Holdings Inc.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Generac Holdings Inc.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Generac Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel. It also provides residential automatic standby generators ranging in output from 6kW to 60kW; air-cooled engine residential standby generators ranging from 6kW to 20kW; liquid-cooled engine generators with outputs ranging from 22kW to 60kW; cellular-based remote monitoring system for home standby generators; and industrial diesel generators ranging in sizes up to 3,250kW. In addition, the company offers various portable generators ranging in size from 800W to 17,500W; engine driven power washers; water pumps; and outdoor power equipment, such as trimmers and brush mowers, log splitters, lawn and leaf vacuums, and chipper shredders. Further, it provides light towers, mobile generators, and flameless heaters; light-commercial standby generators ranging from 22kW to 150kW and related transfer switches providing three-phase power small and mid-sized businesses; and industrial generators ranging in output from 10kW up to 3,250kW as emergency backup for large healthcare, telecom, datacom, commercial office, municipal, and manufacturing customers. Further, the company sells aftermarket service parts to dealers, and proprietary engines to third-party original equipment manufacturers. It distributes its products through independent residential dealers, industrial distributors and dealers, national and regional retailers, e-commerce merchants, electrical and HVAC wholesalers, catalogs, and equipment rental companies and distributors; and directly to end users under the Generac, Magnum, Tower Light, Powermate, DeWalt, DR, and Pramac brand names. Generac Holdings Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.