Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 79 1.55 N/A 5.03 15.80 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 14 0.94 N/A 0.83 15.68

Table 1 highlights Eaton Corporation plc and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gates Industrial Corporation plc seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Corporation plc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Eaton Corporation plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Gates Industrial Corporation plc, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eaton Corporation plc and Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0.00% 40.1% 12.1%

Liquidity

Eaton Corporation plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Gates Industrial Corporation plc 0 1 1 2.50

Eaton Corporation plc’s upside potential currently stands at 15.32% and an $91.75 average target price. Competitively Gates Industrial Corporation plc has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 40.98%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Gates Industrial Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Eaton Corporation plc, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 82.5% of Eaton Corporation plc shares and 0% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85% Gates Industrial Corporation plc -3.93% -20.55% -19.71% -12.44% -16.83% -2.19%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc had bullish trend while Gates Industrial Corporation plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Gates Industrial Corporation plc.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc manufactures and sells engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions worldwide. Its power transmission products include synchronous belts, V-belts, CVT belts, or micro-V belts, as well as related components, including sprockets, pulleys, water pumps, tensioners, or other accessories. The company's power transmission product applications comprise stationary drives, mobile drives, engine systems, personal mobility products, and vertical lifts. Its fluid power products consist of hydraulic hoses and assemblies, hydraulic couplings, hydraulic tubing products, industrial hoses and assemblies, and engine hoses. The company's fluid power products are used in stationary hydraulics, mobile hydraulics, engine systems, and other industrial applications. It serves various end markets, such as construction, agriculture, energy, automotive, transportation, general industrial, consumer products, and others. The company sells its engineered products under the Gates brand. It offers its products to replacement channel customers, as well as to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Denver, Colorado.