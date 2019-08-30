Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Diversified Machinery and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33 Tennant Company 64 1.11 N/A 1.93 39.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eaton Corporation plc and Tennant Company. Tennant Company seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Corporation plc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Corporation plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Tennant Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6%

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Corporation plc has a 1.43 beta, while its volatility is 43.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tennant Company’s beta is 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival Tennant Company is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Tennant Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Tennant Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80 Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00

Eaton Corporation plc has a 13.23% upside potential and a consensus price target of $91.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares and 92.1% of Tennant Company shares. Insiders owned 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of Tennant Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Tennant Company.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tennant Company.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.