Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Contrasting side by side

As Diversified Machinery businesses, Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.59 N/A 5.03 16.33 Rexnord Corporation 28 1.38 N/A 1.36 21.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Eaton Corporation plc and Rexnord Corporation. Rexnord Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Eaton Corporation plc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Eaton Corporation plc’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Rexnord Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eaton Corporation plc and Rexnord Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Rexnord Corporation 0.00% 0.9% 0.3%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Rexnord Corporation has a 1.55 beta and it is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc. Its rival Rexnord Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 1.7 respectively. Rexnord Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Rexnord Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 2 2.50 Rexnord Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of Eaton Corporation plc is $89.75, with potential upside of 5.77%. On the other hand, Rexnord Corporation’s potential upside is 4.02% and its average price target is $29. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Rexnord Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eaton Corporation plc and Rexnord Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Rexnord Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Rexnord Corporation -1.58% -2.79% 2.77% 14.06% -1.94% 27.63%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Rexnord Corporation.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 9 of the 12 factors Rexnord Corporation.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies. The company also provides valve products, engineered water distribution solutions, drainage products, and site works products; water conservation products; and water and wastewater infrastructure products. It sells products through independent sales representatives, plumbing wholesalers, sales agencies, and direct sales and marketing associates to commercial construction, institutional, infrastructure, and residential construction end markets. The company offers its products under the Rexnord, Rex, FlatTop, Falk, Link-Belt Cambridge, Addax, Euroflex, Omega, PSI, Shafer, Stearns, Highfield, Thomas, Tollok, Zurn, Wilkins, GA, Green Turtle, VAG, Aquaflush, AquaSense, AquaVantage, AquaSpec, EcoVantage, and Zurn One brands. Rexnord Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.