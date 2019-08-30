Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) is a company in the Diversified Machinery industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Corporation plc has 81.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 64.01% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eaton Corporation plc has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Eaton Corporation plc and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.20% 6.90% Industry Average 7.95% 22.96% 10.29%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eaton Corporation plc and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc N/A 80 16.33 Industry Average 397.63M 5.00B 29.76

Eaton Corporation plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Eaton Corporation plc and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80 Industry Average 1.67 1.86 1.87 2.58

$91.4 is the average price target of Eaton Corporation plc, with a potential upside of 12.64%. The peers have a potential upside of 62.97%. By having stronger average rating and higher possible upside, Eaton Corporation plc make research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eaton Corporation plc and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Industry Average 3.12% 7.83% 15.67% 23.70% 29.52% 33.22%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc has weaker performance than Eaton Corporation plc’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc are 1.5 and 0.9. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s peers have 2.28 and 1.57 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eaton Corporation plc’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eaton Corporation plc.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.43 shows that Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Eaton Corporation plc’s peers’ beta is 1.34 which is 33.94% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Eaton Corporation plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc’s competitors beat on 6 of the 6 factors Eaton Corporation plc.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.