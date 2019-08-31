Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) Contrasting side by side

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 80 1.53 N/A 5.03 16.33 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 2.18 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eaton Corporation plc and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eaton Corporation plc. Its rival Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.9 respectively. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Corporation plc and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 1 4 2.80 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 13.23% for Eaton Corporation plc with average price target of $91.4.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eaton Corporation plc and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.4% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc has weaker performance than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Summary

Eaton Corporation plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.