Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Contrasting side by side

Both Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 78 1.52 N/A 5.03 15.80 Graco Inc. 48 5.04 N/A 1.99 24.59

Demonstrates Eaton Corporation plc and Graco Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Graco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eaton Corporation plc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Eaton Corporation plc is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Graco Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eaton Corporation plc and Graco Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Graco Inc. 0.00% 44.1% 22.9%

Volatility and Risk

Eaton Corporation plc is 44.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.44 beta. Graco Inc.’s 0.96 beta is the reason why it is 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Graco Inc. are 2.1 and 1.2 respectively. Graco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eaton Corporation plc and Graco Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00 Graco Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Eaton Corporation plc has an average price target of $91.75, and a 15.92% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Graco Inc. is $46, which is potential -8.00% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Eaton Corporation plc is looking more favorable than Graco Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eaton Corporation plc and Graco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.5% and 86.2%. About 0.2% of Eaton Corporation plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Graco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -1.75% -4.87% 2.41% 8.32% 3.87% 15.85% Graco Inc. -4.4% -7.26% 7.5% 13.33% 7.1% 16.85%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Graco Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Graco Inc. beats Eaton Corporation plc.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Graco Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment offers proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; vapor-abrasive blasting equipment; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators. This segment also provides paint circulating and supply pumps; paint circulating advanced control systems; plural component coating proportioners; spare parts and accessories; and powder finishing products that coat powder finishing on metals under the Gema name. The Process segment offers pumps that move chemicals, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, and other fluids; pressure valves used in the oil and natural gas industry, other industrial processes, and research facilities; and chemical injection pumping solutions for injection of chemicals into producing oil wells and pipelines. This segment also supplies pumps, hose reels, meters, valves, and accessories for fast oil change facilities, service garages, fleet service centers, automobile dealerships, auto parts stores, truck builders, and heavy equipment service centers; and systems, components, and accessories for the automatic lubrication of bearings, gears, and generators in industrial and commercial equipment, compressors, turbines, and on- and off-road vehicles. The Contractor segment offers sprayers that apply paint and texture to walls, other structures, and ceilings; and highly viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.