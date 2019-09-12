Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) Comparison side by side

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton Corporation plc 81 1.69 N/A 5.03 16.33 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.15 N/A 5.52 2.76

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eaton Corporation plc and Continental Materials Corporation. Continental Materials Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eaton Corporation plc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Eaton Corporation plc is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton Corporation plc 0.00% 13.2% 6.9% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% 25.9% 16.6%

Volatility & Risk

Eaton Corporation plc is 43.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.43. Continental Materials Corporation on the other hand, has 0.88 beta which makes it 12.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Eaton Corporation plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Continental Materials Corporation which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eaton Corporation plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Eaton Corporation plc and Continental Materials Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton Corporation plc 0 2 1 2.33 Continental Materials Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.41% for Eaton Corporation plc with consensus target price of $88.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 81.4% of Eaton Corporation plc shares and 16.5% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. 0.2% are Eaton Corporation plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eaton Corporation plc -0.65% -1.19% 0.34% 12.77% 2.92% 19.71% Continental Materials Corporation -2.31% -8.74% -20% 25.74% -20.83% 40.97%

For the past year Eaton Corporation plc was less bullish than Continental Materials Corporation.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The companyÂ’s Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain, powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.