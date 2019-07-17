Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose While Cullen Capital Management Has Raised by $773,600 Its Position; Smith Moore & Company Raised Its Holding in Visa (V) by $409,812

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 34.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 2,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,167 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 million, up from 7,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $404.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.62. About 224,010 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 50,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $80.65. About 28,452 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – GrayMeta Appoints Matt Eaton as General Manager of EMEA; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66 million and $420.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,536 shares to 26,484 shares, valued at $3.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boc Hong Kong Holdings Ltd. (BNKHF) by 118,000 shares to 998,015 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.