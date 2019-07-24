Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Wineries & Distillers companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eastside Distilling Inc. has 33.2% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 36.37% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eastside Distilling Inc. has 2.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 2.59% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Eastside Distilling Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling Inc. 0.00% -88.30% -53.20% Industry Average 16.65% 30.43% 10.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Eastside Distilling Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling Inc. N/A 5 0.00 Industry Average 811.40M 4.87B 20.38

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Eastside Distilling Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 3.00 2.50 2.79

The potential upside of the rivals is 182.54%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eastside Distilling Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastside Distilling Inc. -9.73% -13.3% -16.53% -35.22% -31.33% -16.67% Industry Average 3.30% 8.01% 9.99% 7.32% 18.68% 13.74%

For the past year Eastside Distilling Inc. had bearish trend while Eastside Distilling Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eastside Distilling Inc. are 9.9 and 5.3. Competitively, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s peers have 4.35 and 1.89 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eastside Distilling Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eastside Distilling Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Eastside Distilling Inc. has a beta of -0.36 and its 136.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Eastside Distilling Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.67 which is 32.86% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s peers beat Eastside Distilling Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.