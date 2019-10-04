Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Comparison side by side

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) and Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been rivals in the Beverages – Wineries & Distillers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling Inc. 5 0.00 7.79M -1.51 0.00 Diageo plc 166 0.00 584.34M 5.97 27.96

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eastside Distilling Inc. and Diageo plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eastside Distilling Inc. and Diageo plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling Inc. 159,448,174.23% -78.9% -48.8% Diageo plc 352,457,928.70% 30.6% 10%

Volatility and Risk

Eastside Distilling Inc. has a 0.15 beta, while its volatility is 85.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Diageo plc’s beta is 0.48 which is 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eastside Distilling Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 4.9. Meanwhile, Diageo plc has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Eastside Distilling Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Diageo plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eastside Distilling Inc. and Diageo plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 11.1%. Eastside Distilling Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.2%. Comparatively, Diageo plc has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastside Distilling Inc. 6.33% -7.69% -28.81% -30.23% -46.97% -32.04% Diageo plc -0.25% -2.37% -0.17% 15.42% 13.88% 17.69%

For the past year Eastside Distilling Inc. had bearish trend while Diageo plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Diageo plc beats on 9 of the 10 factors Eastside Distilling Inc.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside Bourbon and Oregon Oak Burnside Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey and Barrel Hitch Oregon Oaked Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.