Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Reaches $2.62 After 6.00% Down Move; Ensco PLC (ESV) Has 0.02 Sentiment

The stock of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.62. About 72,864 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 26.67% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – QTRLY NET EARNINGS $129 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 27/03/2018 – $KODK breaks below $5. Crypto gambit stalling. Try coolers next?; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Rev $1.5B; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 4Q Net $129M; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Unit 4Q Rev $261M, Down 6%; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Rev $357M; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Business Has Been Hurt by Industry Price Pressure, Aluminum Costs, Industry Slowdow; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital LLC Exits Position in KodakThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $112.87 million company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $2.46 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KODK worth $6.77 million less.

Ensco PLC (ESV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.63, from 0.65 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 4 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 174 reduced and sold their stakes in Ensco PLC. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.47 million shares, down from 284.32 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Ensco PLC in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 1 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 164 Reduced: 10 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,601 activity. Engelberg Jeffrey D. bought $45,601 worth of stock or 21,612 shares.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $112.87 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It has a 0.67 P/E ratio. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

More notable recent Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Percentage Of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) Shares Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Kodak (KODK) Adopts Tax Asset Protection Plan – StreetInsider.com” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kodak’s Earnings: More Of The Same, Decline Should Continue – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kodak +10% after asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eastman Kodak a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold Eastman Kodak Company shares while 19 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 21.59 million shares or 11.93% less from 24.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 18,376 shares. Blackstone holds 8.88M shares. Howe And Rusling Inc owns 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 36 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 4 shares. Advisory Serv Network Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Paradice Inv Mngmt Lc, Colorado-based fund reported 2.31M shares. 131 were reported by Qci Asset Mngmt New York. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd has 81,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership reported 71,189 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp accumulated 0% or 18,193 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 3,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 3,127 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal & General Group Public Limited Co has 2,313 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alberta Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 260,947 shares.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ensco PLC (ESV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Ensco Rowan Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Shah Capital Management holds 4.83% of its portfolio in Valaris plc for 1.02 million shares. Robotti Robert owns 626,569 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hourglass Capital Llc has 0.63% invested in the company for 259,170 shares. The New York-based General American Investors Co Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 68,907 shares.

Ensco plc provides offshore contract drilling services to the gas and oil industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Floaters, Jackups, and Other. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates an offshore drilling rig fleet of 68 rigs, including 30 located in the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific, which comprise 4 rigs under construction; 21 situated in North and South America, including Brazil; and 17 located in Europe and the Mediterranean.

The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 42.74% up from the average. Valaris plc (ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend