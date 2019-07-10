Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Reaches $2.53 After 8.00% Up Move; 3 Analysts Covering JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD)

The stock of Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.26% or $0.0799 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5299. About 214,313 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) has declined 52.62% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 08/03/2018 Kodak’s Crypto Coin Might Not Be a Security… Or It Might Be; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER $50 MLN YEAR ON YEAR COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – QTRLY NET EARNINGS $129 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 4Q Rev $414M; 09/05/2018 – Eastman Kodak 1Q Loss $25M; 15/03/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – SEES 2018 OPERATIONAL EBITDA OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak 2017 Rev $1.5B; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems DivisionThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $108.79M company. It was reported on Jul, 10 by Barchart.com. We have $2.73 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:KODK worth $8.70 million more.

Among 3 analysts covering JD Sports Fashion PLC (LON:JD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. JD Sports Fashion PLC had 22 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, January 14 by Peel Hunt. Berenberg maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy” rating. Shore Capital maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Monday, January 14 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Tuesday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. Credit Suisse maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Friday, January 18 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Shore Capital. Barclays Capital maintained JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) on Tuesday, January 15 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JD in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Outperform” rating. Berenberg maintained the shares of JD in report on Tuesday, January 29 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 3 by Peel Hunt. See JD Sports Fashion plc (LON:JD) latest ratings:

03/07/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 New Target: GBX 650.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 690.00 New Target: GBX 700.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 580.00 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

18/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 500.00 New Target: GBX 680.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 570.00 New Target: GBX 690.00 Maintain

16/04/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $108.79 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It currently has negative earnings. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Eastman Kodak Company shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.52 million shares or 0.08% less from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) has 483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 342,999 shares stake. Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) or 317,545 shares. Kennedy Management Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 500,910 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt New York, New York-based fund reported 131 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 16,000 shares. Ameritas Inv reported 0% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 5,601 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 22,899 shares. 240,482 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Charles Schwab Inv Management invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Strs Ohio stated it has 84,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 26,215 shares.

More notable recent Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “In Fight To Survive Mode, Kodak Is A Zombie Stock – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Mason Hawkins’ Southeastern Further Extends Its Kodak Moment – GuruFocus.com” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Picking, It’s Mental – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kodak +10% after asset sale – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment. The company has market cap of 5.78 billion GBP. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor divisions. It has a 22.67 P/E ratio. The firm retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.