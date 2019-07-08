Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Reaches $2.42 After 6.00% Up Move; One Liberty Properties (OLP) Sentiment Is 1.4

One Liberty Properties Inc (OLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 49 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 35 sold and reduced their equity positions in One Liberty Properties Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 8.00 million shares, up from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding One Liberty Properties Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 18.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year's $0.54 per share. OLP's profit will be $9.65M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. OLP’s profit will be $9.65M for 14.87 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by One Liberty Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.92% negative EPS growth.

Altfest L J & Co Inc holds 1.39% of its portfolio in One Liberty Properties, Inc. for 50,062 shares. Goodwin Daniel L owns 52,174 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Diligent Investors Llc has 0.25% invested in the company for 14,853 shares. The Florida-based Naples Global Advisors Llc has invested 0.22% in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, a Ohio-based fund reported 25,976 shares.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 41,360 shares traded. One Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP) has risen 19.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.13% the S&P500.

One Liberty Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $573.82 million. The company's property portfolio includes retail furniture stores, as well as industrial, office, flex, health and fitness, and other properties. It has a 31.01 P/E ratio. As of March 31, 2008, it owned 67 properties; holds a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and owns 4 properties through joint ventures.

