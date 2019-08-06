Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Market Valuation Declined While Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Boosted Holding by $4.94 Million; Aviva Plc Decreased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Stake by $10.89 Million

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 160,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 232,497 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.92M, down from 392,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $59.45. About 5.65 million shares traded or 79.28% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – UNDERLYING ORDERS GROWTH WAS IN 5 TO 10 PCT RANGE FOR FEB; 24/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – SEES 2018 CASH FLOW FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF MANUFACTURING GROUP BEFORE PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF $700 TO $800 MLN; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO A $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co vs IPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 29/05/2018 – US Senate Candidate/CA Pat Harris Tied for Second Place in Emerson Poll; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON REPORTS STRONG 2Q 2018 RESULTS & RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) by 77.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 1,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% . The institutional investor held 3,827 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33 million, up from 2,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Eastman Kodak Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.92M market cap company. It closed at $2.44 lastly. It is down 26.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KODK News: 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Unit 4Q Rev $261M, Down 6%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eastman Kodak Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KODK); 10/05/2018 – Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC Exits Position in Kodak; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN KODAK CO – ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER $50 MLN YEAR ON YEAR COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Sees 2018 Rev $1.5B-$1.6B; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak: Print Systems Business Has Been Hurt by Industry Price Pressure, Aluminum Costs, Industry Slowdow; 27/03/2018 – $KODK breaks below $5. Crypto gambit stalling. Try coolers next?; 15/03/2018 – Eastman Kodak Shres Up 14% After Hours to $5.6; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital LLC Exits Position in Kodak; 09/04/2018 – Kodak Announces John O’Grady as New President of Print Systems Division

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold KODK shares while 15 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 24.52 million shares or 0.08% less from 24.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK) for 60,723 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 123 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny owns 131 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 185,185 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 286,851 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 0% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Bancorp Of America De accumulated 1,488 shares or 0% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 16,000 shares. State Street invested in 0% or 335,241 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp holds 0% or 18,376 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has 0% invested in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK). Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 4,128 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

