Eastman Chemical Company (EMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) and AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX), both competing one another are Chemicals – Major Diversified companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical Company 75 1.03 N/A 6.41 11.76 AdvanSix Inc. 27 0.51 N/A 2.39 10.71

In table 1 we can see Eastman Chemical Company and AdvanSix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AdvanSix Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Eastman Chemical Company. Business that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Eastman Chemical Company has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than AdvanSix Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eastman Chemical Company and AdvanSix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical Company 0.00% 18.6% 6.6% AdvanSix Inc. 0.00% 18% 7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Eastman Chemical Company is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival AdvanSix Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Eastman Chemical Company is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AdvanSix Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Eastman Chemical Company and AdvanSix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical Company 0 1 2 2.67 AdvanSix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Eastman Chemical Company has a 19.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Eastman Chemical Company shares and 86% of AdvanSix Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eastman Chemical Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of AdvanSix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eastman Chemical Company -7.82% -5.33% -4.07% -8.51% -25.68% 3.06% AdvanSix Inc. -3.21% 2.03% -13.06% -18.84% -34.76% 5.34%

For the past year Eastman Chemical Company’s stock price has smaller growth than AdvanSix Inc.

Summary

Eastman Chemical Company beats AdvanSix Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness products. The companyÂ’s Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyls, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents used in industrial chemicals and processing, building and construction, health and wellness, and agrochemicals markets. Its Fibers segment offers Estron acetate tow and Estrobond triacetin plasticizers for manufacturing cigarette filters; Estron natural and Chromspun solution dyed acetate yarns for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics; and cellulose acetate flake and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers, as well as acetyl chemical products. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is based in Kingsport, Tennessee.

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers, and acetone, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.