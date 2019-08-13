Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Reaches $68.07 After 5.00% Up Move; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Cut Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) Holding

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.65% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $68.07. About 396,034 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 09/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical: New Expansion to Be Complete in 3Q; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN: NEW EXPANSION AT KINGSPORT SITE TO BE COMPLETED IN 3Q; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2HThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $9.33 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $71.47 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:EMN worth $466.30M more.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc decreased Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc sold 217,400 shares as Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (BRG)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Harbert Fund Advisors Inc holds 1.19 million shares with $12.78 million value, down from 1.40M last quarter. Bluerock Residential Grw Rei now has $270.07 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.06. About 45,983 shares traded. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) has risen 30.71% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRG News: 09/04/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDS PLC – 2018 GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 09/03/2018 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG) Announces First Quarter Dividend on 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stoc; 26/03/2018 – Bluerock Residential Short-Interest Ratio Rises 107% to 11 Days; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT 1Q Adj FFO/Share 18 Cents; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer C; 19/03/2018 – BLUEROCK DIAMONDSPLC BRD PLACING, SUBSCRIPTION RAISES APPROX; 08/05/2018 – Bluerock Res Growth REIT Backs 2018 Adj FFO/Share 65c-70c; 17/04/2018 – BlueRock Therapeutics Establishes R&D Site in New York City and Formalizes Collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 17/05/2018 – BRG FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $2.5B SECURITIES

More notable recent Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (BRG) CEO Ramin Kamfar on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s (NYSEMKT:BRG) Share Price Gain of 29% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Need To Know Before Investing In Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bluerock Residential declares $0.1625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold Eastman Chemical Company shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 0.11% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Moreover, Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 4,120 shares. 36,188 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,636 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 343 shares. Huntington Bank invested in 55,677 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.02% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Denali Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 22,000 shares. Moreover, Kepos L P has 0.03% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Mrj Cap has 39,385 shares. Gyroscope Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability reported 0.3% stake. 57,005 are held by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corp. 52,098 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com. Verition Fund Management Llc invested in 0.07% or 23,515 shares.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.48 million for 6.60 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Eastman Chemical Company’s (NYSE:EMN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Eastman Publishes 2019 Sustainability Report: Innovating. Accelerating. Enhancing. – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eastman Chemical Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Financially Strong Is Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eastman Chemical had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, July 29 by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 15. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, July 29.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.33 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 10.48 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.