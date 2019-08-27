Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Reaches $61.64 1 Year Low; Cannell Peter B & Company Cut Verizon Communications (VZ) Position

The stock of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) hit a new 52-week low and has $56.71 target or 8.00% below today’s $61.64 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $8.44B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $56.71 price target is reached, the company will be worth $675.52 million less. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $61.64. About 350,833 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN SEES 1H EPS ‘MODESTLY HIGHER’ THAN 2H; 02/04/2018 – Eastman Recognized as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for the Seventh Time; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – SEES ADJUSTED 2018 EPS GROWTH TO BE BETWEEN 10-14 PERCENT; 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.23, EST. $2.09; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.47 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 27,423 shares as Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 18,283 shares with $1.08 million value, down from 45,706 last quarter. Verizon Communications Inc now has $237.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 8.44M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 14/05/2018 – Mocana Integrates with Verizon’s ThingSpace Platform to Help Simplify IoT Security; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 07/03/2018 – Verizon Connect Delivers Factory-Fit Telematics for Ram Commercial Trucks Through Exclusive Partnership; 24/04/2018 – Verizon begins 2018 with strong momentum; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO: STILL LOOKING AT ONLINE TV OPTIONS; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 27/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath: Lucas Was Snap Inc. Global Head of Sales; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE

Among 2 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Verizon has $62 highest and $6200 lowest target. $62’s average target is 7.88% above currents $57.47 stock price. Verizon had 5 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 8 by Citigroup.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 12,262 shares to 949,518 valued at $111.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 10,163 shares and now owns 213,839 shares. Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.44 billion. The companyÂ’s Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine-derivative building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic-acid based solutions; and metam based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. It has a 9.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in coatings, tires, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, care chemical, crop protection, and energy markets.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.58 EPS, up 10.26% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $353.43 million for 5.97 P/E if the $2.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.65% EPS growth.